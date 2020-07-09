Paramedic in Wolverhampton stabbing attack is discharged from hospital.

A paramedic, who was stabbed by a man she’d gone to help earlier this week, has now been discharged from hospital.

Paramedics Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave were attending a 999 call on Stephens Close in Wolverhampton at about 12.20pm on Monday (6th) when the incident took place. Stephens Close, Wolverhampton.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Trust said it is pleased to confirm that Deena was released from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) after suffering a knife wound to her chest.

She is now continuing her recovery at home.

After being discharged from hospital earlier this week, Michael is also at home, as he tries to make a full recovery after suffering injuries to his back.

Both Deena and Michael are in good spirits as they recover from their ordeal. West Midlands Ambulance Service continues to offer full support to both members of staff, as well as any colleagues who have been affected by this incident.