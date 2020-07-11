Two drug dealers have been jailed for three years for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Thurrock.

Iztvan Stuurman, 28, of Arisdale Close, South Ockendon, received three year concurrent sentences for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He received three months concurrent for possession of cannabis and counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin will remain on file.

Joel Johnson, 27, of no fixed address, received three year concurrent sentences for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He received 12 months concurrent for acquiring criminal property.

Stuurman and Johnson were convicted at Basildon Crown Court on Friday 3 July.

At around 9.35pm on 4 May 2019, we arrested Johnson after searching a vehicle in South Ockendon before finding a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin.

Minutes before his arrest, Johnson had sent a number of messages associated with drug dealing activities.

He was also in possession of a hotel key fob and we found a room in the name of Agne Vaituleviciute.

A member of staff recognised Johnson as being with her and we searched their hotel room to find crack cocaine and heroin.

The room was set up in order to stash, cut and package class A drugs.

Both Johnson and Vaituleviciute were taken to custody for questioning.

After reviewing the hotel CCTV, we noticed that Stuurman, the partner of Vaituleviciute, had been in the room and his DNA found inside.

He was arrested on 8 July 2019 by Op Raptor West officers in South Ockendon and we seized his phone containing evidence of his activities.

Inspector Scott Fitzmaurice, of Op Raptor West, said: “Following some quick actions we were able to arrest Johnson moments after he sent dozens of messages concerning drug supply.

“We quickly identified the hotel and hotel room he was staying at before discovering evidence of the preparation and packaging of drugs.

“Stuurman believed he had escaped but he thought wrong and following some investigative work and determination, he was arrested and put before a court.

“Both men now have plenty of time to think about their actions in prison.”

Vaituleviciute, 21, of Nicholas Close, South Ockendon, received 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

At Basildon Crown Court on 2 June, she also received a suspended sentence for possesion of cannabis and she will have to complete unpaid work