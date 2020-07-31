Fire crews called blaze on Eastbourne Pier

Three fire appliances from East Sussex Fire and Rescue have been have been scrambled to tackle a small blaze that has broken out on Eastbourne Pier on this afternoon.

Crews were called to Grand Parade, Eastbourne just after 2pm on Friday afternoon. Three fire engines and 12 firefighters have been sent to put out the fire that is half way down the pier. The cause of the fire is unknown at present.

Staff are asking the public to leave the area and the structure to allow firefighters to deal with the incident.

Firefighters have deployed a hose reel to deal with the fire

East Sussex Fire and rescue have been approached for comment.

It’s also understood that officers from Sussex Police have also been called to the incident.

More to follow