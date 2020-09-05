Twenty people have been reported for consideration of £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notices following demonstrations in London.

These individuals have today, Saturday, 5 September, been reported for consideration of a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) for £10,000 for the offence of holding a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor public place contrary to regulations 5B(1), (2)(b)(iii) and 8(1) and (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No.2) (England) Regulations 2020:

The reports relate to a number of demonstrations across the capital today including “Resist the Government”, “Move One Million”, “The Ivory Coast Protest”, “Citizens’ Assembly Extinction Rebellion” and “The Lightship Greta procession”.

One report also relates to an anti-Government demonstration which took place in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, 30 August.

Commander Kyle Gordon, Gold Commander for the weekend’s policing operation, said: “Over the past week, the Met has managed various protests across central London which have caused serious disruption to local communities. Throughout this period we have become increasingly concerned the organisers of these events have not always taken all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of Coronavirus, thereby posing a risk, not only to those involved, but the wider public and communities of London.

“We remain in the middle of a pandemic and we all need to play our part in keeping each other and our communities safe. The Met’s approach to policing the Coronavirus legislation has always been in line with the national policing approach, which is to engage, explain, encourage and only as a last resort enforce.

“Officers have been out proactively speaking to those organising events and demonstrations or taking part in them. They have been continuing to emphasise the public health risk and the regulations, and making it clear that the responsibility to ensure they are not committing an offence under the regulations rests with them.

“Today as a result of events on the ground a number of individuals have been reported for consideration of a Fixed Penalty Notice for £10,000.

“I would urge anyone considering gathering in groups of more than 30 to consider the risk to themselves and others. I would appeal to anyone planning on organising a gathering to consider your responsibilities under the regulations, and to do all you can to help keep our communities safe.”