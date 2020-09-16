A man who smashed up two cars, forced his way into a family home and assaulted a woman with a wooden pole has been jailed

Wayne Stock, 34, repeatedly hit the woman after forcing his way into a property in Falcon Way, East Leake.

Just moments beforehand Stock had attacked two cars parked outside the property – smashing their windscreens and wing mirrors before jumping up and down on their roofs.

When police arrived on the scene shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, December 18 they discovered that Stock had also caused extensive damage to the downstairs of the property – smashing fixtures, fittings and Christmas decorations. Stock even threw paint and food around the kitchen.

The victim, who was known to the offender, sustained minor facial injuries and cuts to her arm.

Stock, of Oxley Close, Shepshed, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years and four months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court for causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Detective Sergeant Paul Parish, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking and violent offence that caused considerable distress to the victim, her family and her neighbours.

“Stock first caused considerable damage to two cars parked at the front of the property, before compounding this offence by smashing his way into the home and attacking this victim.

“I am pleased that Stock has finally been punished or this offence and hope that the length of this custodial sentence can bring some degree of comfort to his victim.”