Police Searching For Man Who Sneaked Into Child’s Home And Sexually Assaulted Him

Police are searching for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a primary school-aged child at his own home in Ickenham last year on the 17th of September. The man has been on the loose for a year now

According to police, the suspect gained entry to the boy’s home before sexually assaulting him and then fleeing the scene after the child threatened to call the police. A man believed to be the suspect can be seen leaving the crime via Ruislip Gardens station on CCTV footage. His photo is being circulated yet again by police in a bid to find his identity.

The boy’s parents have pleaded with the public to come forward with any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts. The boy’s mother has said that the young boy has been unable to feel secure and safe, and unable to sleep in his own room since the incident occurred. The trauma of the attack has also negatively impacted his schooling and social activities.

Many aspects of the case are a mystery, as there is no evidence of forced entry at the family’s home, but also no indication that this was a person the family knew. Investigators believed that the suspect got into the home through an unsecure door or window. There were other people in the home at the time of the incident, including the victim’s younger sibling, but no one else was disturbed by the intruder.

Detective Sergeant David Baldwin, from the West Area Command Unit’s Safeguarding team, said that he hopes the new photo being circulated will help drum up more information about the case.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images is asked to call police on 101 Please quote CAD 145/23NOV.