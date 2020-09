Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a bathroom fire at a home in Falmouth Place, in Five Oak Green, Tonbridge. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, before using a high pressured fan to clear the property of smoke. One person was checked at the scene as a precaution for suspected smoke inhalation. It’s believed the fire was caused accidentally by an electrical fault.