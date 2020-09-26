A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and around 50 cannabis plants seized at a house in Harnham.

Officers from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team attended a property in Folkestone Road at around 9.30am this morning (26/09) after a parcel containing suspected drugs was intercepted by the UK Border Force.

They carried out a search and discovered a large number of cannabis plants being cultivated in the back garden.

A dogs unit assisted with the search inside the property and found further drugs.

A 56-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of improper importation of goods, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and production of Class B drugs. He is currently in custody at Melksham Police Station.

Sergeant Keith Jackson, from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team, said: “This morning’s activity was due to information from the UK Border Agency, who had raised concerns about a parcel addressed to this property.

“We work closely with other agencies to tackle the production and sale of illegal drugs which bring great harm to our communities.

“Illegal drugs, whether they are Class A or Class B, are very often associated with other criminality, such as violence and anti-social behaviour and we want to show the public that we will take swift action.”