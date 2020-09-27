The emergency services are currently on scene. if. serious collision on the M1 in Leicestershire

The M1 in Leicestershire is closed northbound between junctions 22 (Leicester) and 23 (Loughborough) due to a serious collision. The emergency services are currently on scene.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.

Further information is available from Highways England by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.