At around 10 a.m. on Sunday, 17 July, police were called to reports of an injured man on Wiltshire Gardens, N4.

Officers arrived and were informed that the victim, who had been stabbed, had gone to the hospital. The injuries sustained by the 25-year-old man are not life-threatening.

Detectives have conducted a number of investigations, including a review of local CCTV cameras.

They want to talk to anyone who has information but hasn’t yet come forward and spoken with officers.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police at 101 and reference CAD 7591/17Jul.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.