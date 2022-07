Ms Begum, 20, was last seen on June 25 at her home on Binnie Street.

On Wednesday evening, her body was discovered near Fitzwilliam Street in Bradford.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, has been charged with her murder and is scheduled to appear in Bradford Magistrates’ Court later today.

West Yorkshire Police said an 81-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death had been released on bail.