Police are looking for witnesses and information after a church in Sawbridgeworth was damaged.

Damage was done to lime render that had been applied to the side of Great St Mary’s Church between noon on Tuesday 7 June and 4.50pm on Thursday 9 June.

As the render dried, offenders scrawled offensive and inappropriate messages into it while also kicking it, leaving several footprints.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has, understandably, caused a great deal of upset among the local community,” said PCSO Amanda Higham of the local Safer Neighbourhood Team. Great St Mary’s Church is the town’s only Grade I listed building and a consecrated place of worship.