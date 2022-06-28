The Green Recovery Voucher Scheme is a component of the C-Care (Covid Channel Area Response Exchange) project, which is supported by the EU Interreg France (Channel) England programme.

C-Care is part of a €6.7 million package of covid-recovery assistance from the European Regional Development Fund. The overall goal of the project is to assist businesses and individuals facing exclusion on both sides of the Channel. The focus in Kent is on business support, and this new scheme is being launched to assist businesses in recovering and becoming more resilient.

The Green Recovery Voucher Scheme can assist businesses in rebuilding after the pandemic in an environmentally sustainable manner. They can use a voucher worth up to £1,500 to purchase environmentally friendly goods and services in the following categories:

Energy efficiency measures are designed, supplied, and installed.

Waste reduction interventions are being reviewed, developed, and supplied.

Review, development, and provision of sustainable transportation solutions

Biodiversity solutions design, supply, and installation

Planning for a ‘Net Zero’ transition.

A framework of approved green service providers will provide services to Kent businesses, benefiting a number of firms across the county.

The scheme is aimed at Kent businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and can demonstrate how new green solutions will help them recover and grow in a more sustainable and cost-effective manner.

Susan Carey, Cabinet Member for Environment at KCC, stated, “Our strong network of small and medium enterprises is part of Kent’s identity.”

“The Green Recovery Voucher Scheme is critical to assisting firms in rebuilding from the pandemic in an environmentally sustainable manner.”

“At a time when profit margins are being squeezed, this is a fantastic initiative to look into, and I would encourage business owners to see how this could help them.”

The voucher scheme is now operational and will continue until March 2023, or until the voucher budget is depleted. Certain eligibility criteria apply, and businesses can learn more at https://www.kent.gov.uk/business/business-loans-and-funding/green-recovery-vouchers, where they can also apply and request an initial consultation with an advisor.

The Sustainable Business & Communities Team at Kent County Council manages the Green Recovery Voucher scheme, which is part of a suite of other sustainable grant programmes available to SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in Kent. Visit the Low Carbon Kent website at https://lowcarbonkent.com/ for more information on the teams’ projects.