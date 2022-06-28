A pedestrian and a Ford Transit van collided on Marine Parade West shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, prompting police to respond.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he is still being treated.

The van did not stop after the incident, but it was eventually tracked down in Curdridge.

A 48-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit, failing to stop, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated with drugs.

He is still being held.

While officers have heard from a number of people who have provided information that has aided with investigations thus far, officers remain eager to speak with anyone who can help who has not yet been contacted.

Officers are especially interested in hearing from anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or the moments before or after it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference 44220254443.