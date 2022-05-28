The incident happened around 1.30am on Saturday, 2 October, 2021, outside Revolution in Mitchell Street in the city.
The man is described as being white, around 6ft, with light hair and of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket.
Detective Constable Larissa Cooper, of Glasgow City Centre CID, said: “I would urge the man depicted in these images, or anyone who has information relating him, to make contact with the police.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact CID via 101, quoting incident number 2374 of 6 October, 2021, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”