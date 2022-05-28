The incident happened around 1.30am on Saturday, 2 October, 2021, outside Revolution in Mitchell Street in the city.

The man is described as being white, around 6ft, with light hair and of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Detective Constable Larissa Cooper, of Glasgow City Centre CID, said: “I would urge the man depicted in these images, or anyone who has information relating him, to make contact with the police.