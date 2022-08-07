A grass fire on Oaks Lane in Newbury Park was attended by seven fire engines and approximately 50 firefighters.

The fire severely damaged approximately 15 hectares of farmland. The Metropolitan Police Service evacuated several properties on Oaks Lane, and five horses were led to safety. There were no reported injuries.

“The warmer weather we’ve been having makes the ground extremely dry, which unfortunately means grassland, parks, undergrowth, and woodlands will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“We don’t want people to be complacent, which means not barbecuing in parks and open spaces, properly disposing of cigarettes, and clearing away rubbish and glass, which can magnify the sun and cause a fire.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 37 calls about the fire.

The Fire service was called at 4.32pm, and the fire was out by 6.54pm. Firefighters from Barking, Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, and other nearby stations responded.