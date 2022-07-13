Shania is described as white, 5’6″ stocky, and with shoulder-length bright red hair. She was dressed in black shorts, white Nike boot trainers, a black top, and a black Rucksack.

She is carrying a baby girl in a black pram with a pink blanket and a baby bag.

They could take public transportation to Kent.

There is understandably great concern for them both, and police are conducting extensive investigations. Anyone who sees Shania or the baby is asked to call the police immediately at 999 and reference serial 926 of 13/07.