She will integrate multiple systems to allow real-time energy optimization while sailing to increase efficiency even further. According to engine and battery supplier Wärtsilä, improved energy efficiency, hybrid power, and shore-side plug-in have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 15% when compared to diesel propulsion.

StenaRoRo is building three hybrid ships, each with Wärtsilä hybrid technology. Brittany Ferries specified two, with the recently named Saint-Malo (destined for the St Malo – Portsmouth route) scheduled to arrive in 2024. Soon after, an unnamed hybrid will join the fleet and run the company’s most popular Caen-Portsmouth route.

The hybrids will take the place of the Bretagne and Normandie, two of the family’s longest-serving ships.

“Brittany Ferries is proud to be leading the way in sustainable shipping, collaborating with our partners to bring cleaner vessels to the regions where we operate,” said Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany Ferries. “Hybrid technology is advancing our fleet renewal programme and will be followed by the introduction of two LNG-powered ships.” Ports such as St Malo in France and Portsmouth in the United Kingdom will benefit from the start. Shore-side power capability means that additional benefits will be realised as ports invest in plug-in infrastructure.”

The ships are the latest in a series of e-Flexer class vessels specified by Stena RoRo and chartered by Brittany Ferries.

“Stena wants to be a leader in decarbonizing our fleet and pushing developments toward zero emission operations,” said Per Westling, MD of StenaRoRo. “Hybridization enables our vessels to be highly adaptable as we adapt to future technological developments, such as green fuels, fuel cells, larger batteries, and solar or wind-powered propulsion.”

Wärtsilä, a marine specialist, will supply the hybrid ships with gearboxes and propellors in addition to engines and batteries.

“This order strengthens Wärtsilä’s leadership in the hybrid segment even further,” said Hakan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä. “The large battery capacity will enable the vessels to operate at full power, using both propellors and all thrusters to manoeuvre emissions-free in and out of ports, even in bad weather.” While berthed, the built-in shore power solution will charge the batteries.”