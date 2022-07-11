She is thought to have visited the Southsea seafront.

Alyson is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a large build and red hair. She was last seen wearing a striped blue and white dress. She travels on a mobility scooter.

Police, along with her family, are becoming increasingly concerned for her well-being.

Officers have released a photo of Alyson to assist in her capture; however, she has dyed her hair red since the photo was taken.

Have you seen Alyson since she vanished?

Have you ever come across an abandoned mobility scooter?

If you believe you have seen Alyson or know where she is, please contact police immediately at 101, quoting 44220276456.