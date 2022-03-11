Can you help Police to find Marnie from Bournemouth?

Marnie Fulker, aged 21, was last seen in the West Howe area during the afternoon of Tuesday 8 March 2022.

Marnie is described as five feet five inches tall and of very slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a thin cream-coloured corduroy jacket.

Inspector Jon Wasey, of Dorset Police, said: “Marnie has not been in contact with her family since she was last seen and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Marnie, or a woman matching the description given, to please get in touch.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Marnie, please get in contact with us or your family as we just want to know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Marnie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220036439.