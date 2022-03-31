A jail term has been imposed on a man who assaulted two women and sexually assaulted another in Folkestone

Steven Reble went to a church in the town centre on Wednesday 23 June 2021 and stood up on the alter while shouting comments.

He then approached a woman who was in the church and forced her to the floor while making sexual comments.

Two other women who were in the church came to try to help the victim but were assaulted by Reble.

Police attended and Reble was identified as the suspect and arrested nearby. All of the victims were over 70 years of age.

The 45-year-old, of Longford Terrace, was charged with and later admitted sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, in relation to the incident.

He also admitted a public order offence in relation to sexual comments he made to a woman in the town on Monday 21 June.

At Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 29 March 2022, Reble was jailed for four years and ordered to serve an extra three years on licence.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite order requiring him to notify the police of any changes in his circumstances, under the Sexual Offences Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Loose said: ‘This incident would have been extremely frightening for the victims and I hope the swift arrest made by police and the prison sentence now handed down helps them in their recovery from what happened.

‘Reble’s actions showed him to be a dangerous man and I am pleased he is now off of our streets and will be subject to strict conditions on his release from prison.’