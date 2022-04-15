Police Officers who detained a man who had set his room on fire and tried to attack them with a knife have won a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award

In April 2021, firearms officers PC Richard Fenemore, PC Lee Sullivan, PC James Dalton and PC Steve Hall (not pictured) attended a call from Local Police Area officers who requested urgent assistance in dealing with a subject, near Aylesbury.

The man was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself within a room of his house.

The officers started negotiations with the man, but when they smelled smoke they forced their way into the room. They discovered the man had started a fire and worked to extinguish it while attempting to contain the man.

The man then moved forward and tried to attack one of the officers with a knife. Another officer discharged his Taser and his colleagues managed to detain the subject before taking him out of the smoke-filled room, which was still on fire.

The man had also inflicted life-threatening injuries on himself.

PC Dalton said: “Thick black smoke was pouring out of the room, but everyone in the team knew exactly what they needed to do.

“While I was trying to clear the barricade the man came at me with a knife and my colleague Tasered him. It was ineffective, but it distracted him enough that we managed to gain entry to the room, and we got the man on the floor.

“While we were securing him he was cutting his own hands, so we had to try to get the knife off him while handcuffing him, all the while seeing the fire picking up behind us.”

He added: “We’re surprised about being up for the Award, but we’re looking forward to the ceremony and appreciate the recognition.”

The man was charged with attacking the officers and arson and received a three years and four month prison sentence.

Thames Valley Police Federation Chair Craig O’Leary said: “This highlights the dangerous situations that police officers find themselves in day in and day out.

“These officers showed great courage while being threatened with a knife and dealing with a fire, and they managed to save the man’s life.

“Police officers run towards danger when others run away from it, and I’m pleased that we can celebrate these officers’ brave actions in this way.

“We are very proud of James, Richard, Steve and Lee.”

PC Dalton, PC Fenemore, PC Hall and PC Sullivan will attend the 2022 Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Awards on 28 April where an overall winner will be announced.