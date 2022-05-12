A man has been charged in connection with a series of indecent exposures in Rochester and Tunbridge Wells.

Between 26 March 2021 and 21 April 2021, Kent Police received allegations of a number of offences at locations in the vicinity of Delce Road and Jackson’s Field, Rochester. A man was reported to have committed offences against women in the area, which also included touching one of the victims inappropriately.

A suspect was arrested last year and bailed pending further investigation. At 12.30pm on Monday 2 May 2022, Kent Police was contacted about an incident near Kibbles Lane, Tunbridge Wells, where a teenage girl reported a man had exposed himself and carried out an indecent act.

Evgeni Nachev, aged 36, previously of Ross Street, Rochester was arrested later that day. He was charged with three counts of exposure and a sexual assault and remanded in custody by Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 May. His next court hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 1 June.