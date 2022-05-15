Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place inside Switch nightclub on Above Bar Street in Southampton

At approximately 2am on Thursday 12 May, a 19-year-old man was on a stairwell inside the nightclub when he was punched to the face and head by a man unknown to him.

The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries to his eye and has since been discharged.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the nightclub at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

We have a limited description of a man that we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, which may jog someone’s memory if they saw the incident or were in the area at the time:

• Aged between 18-25-years-old • 6ft 4in tall • White • Of slim build

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220187583.