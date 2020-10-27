Bennett was also sentenced to two years in prison, to run consecutively, for two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was on Middle Hay Close when he was attacked by a group of men wielding machetes. He ran from the group, running into a nearby property for safety. The court heard how on 19 September 2019, Bennett was involved in a serious stabbing in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield.

Bennett put his foot through the doorway, in an effort to prevent the victim closing the door. Bennett’s trainer came off when the victim was able to successfully shut the group out, which forensically tied him to the crime.

The victim was taken to hospital where he needed surgery for significant slash wounds to his head, neck, face, back and shoulders.

Detective Constable Kayleigh Brown, the investigating officer, said: “The victim in this case suffered incredibly serious injuries and they could so easily have proved fatal, such was the ferocity of the attack.

“He was understandably scared for his life and believed Bennett and others meant to cause him serious harm.

“When speaking with our officers in the early stages of our investigation, he was able to identify Bennett as a suspect as he’d known him locally for a number of years. This, together with the forensic evidence of Bennett’s trainer at the scene, was enough to secure his arrest a few days after the incident.

“Bennett has admitted his role in this assault, an incredibly violent crime, as well as accepting responsibility for serious Class A drugs offences.

“I am pleased he has received a lengthy prison term for these crimes and I hope the public is reassured by the action taken by officers to tackle violent and drug-related criminality, bringing dangerous offenders like Bennett before the courts.”