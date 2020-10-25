Emergency services were scrambled this evening at 5.44pm to the M40 between junction 4 and 2 southbound, to a collision involving approximately 14 vehicles.

South Central ambulance service had on scene seven ambulance crews, two paramedic officers, tactical advisor, two Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART) the critical care car from the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and two off duty members of staff from a neighbouring Ambulance Trust and local hospital.

They have been assessing over 20 casualties, 11 have been taken to Wexham Park Hospital with serious or minor injuries.

Other casualties were assessed at the scene by our crews but did not require hospital treatment.

SCAS teams have been working alongside colleagues from Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to respond to this multi-vehicle collision.