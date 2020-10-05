Laptops, phones, cash and prescription pads, were taken during a raid at a business premises

Computer equipment and cash were reported stolen from a business in Folkestone and detectives are seeking witnesses to the offence.

Overnight between 1 and 2 September 2020 items, including laptops, phones, cash and prescription pads, were reportedly taken during a break-in at a business premises in West Cliff Gardens. Employees discovered the items missing at around 6am on 2 September and the incident was reported to Kent Police.

Detectives are reviewing all available CCTV and have made a number of house-to-house enquiries since the burglary. Anyone who has not yet come forward with information is being urged to contact Kent Police as soon as possible.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or has been offered any of the items for sale should call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/156657/20.