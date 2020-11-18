Man charged over murder of Kamran Khan

A 30-year-old man has today (Tuesday 17 November) been charged with the murder of Kamran Khan.

Thamraze Khan, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield, has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Police were called to a property on Club Garden Road, Sharrow at 2.15am on Sunday (15 November), where Kamran, 28, was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died a result of a stab wound to the chest.