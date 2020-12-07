Five fined for watching films in pub car parK in Lower Penn Staffordshire

Police have attended a pub car park in Lower Penn in Staffordshire where it was reported a suspicious car was parked with 5 occupants inside one car.

Officers attended and found 5 young persons in one car, in breach of tier 3 regulations, watching a film.



Four of them had even taken it upon themselves to park their cars in the pub car park.



This was a breach of regulations and all 5 were given a covid fine for the breach. One was also given a traffic ticket because his car had an illegal plate.



Actions like this will slow down bringing South Staffs to tier 2 and is dangerous for all involved. Police say they will not tolerate blatant breaches like this and encourage residents to ring with any concerns.