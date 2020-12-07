Home » Five fined for watching films in pub car parK in Lower Penn Staffordshire
Five fined for watching films in pub car parK in Lower Penn Staffordshire

December 7, 2020
Police have attended a pub car park in Lower Penn in  Staffordshire where it was reported a suspicious car was parked with 5 occupants inside one car.

Officers attended and found 5 young persons in one car, in breach of tier 3 regulations, watching a film.

Four of them had even taken it upon themselves to park their cars in the pub car park.

This was a breach of regulations and all 5 were given a covid fine for the breach. One was also given a traffic ticket because his car had an illegal plate.

Actions like this will slow down bringing South Staffs to tier 2 and is dangerous for all involved. Police say they will not tolerate blatant breaches like this and encourage residents to ring with any concerns.

