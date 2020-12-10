Home » There is no need to rub your eyes in disbelief!
There is no need to rub your eyes in disbelief!

December 10, 2020
You are genuinely seeing a #LightGoodsVehicle, 2000kg overweight, with a cracked chassis

The vehicle was attempting to roam the streets of #London, subsequently stopped and dealt with by our team at Blackwall Tunnel

