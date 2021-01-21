Four Met Police officers rushed to hospital after being attacked in Clapton East London

Four police officers have been injured and taken to hospital after breaking up fights as a large group left a gathering at a travellers site in #Clapton, east-London, yesterday. Met Police say approximately 100 people were at the location off Rendlesham Road, E5.

Police were called to the scene at 4:33pm. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody police have said. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the organiser and anyone else present who breached Coronavirus regulations.