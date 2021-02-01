Man rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after attack near to Northala Fields in Northolt

Police have launched an investigation following an assault at 5.15pm on 1 Feburary 2021. The attack took place on Kensington Road #Northolt.

A 27-year-old man was found collapsed on the pavement suffering a head injury. London Ambualnce service treated the man at the scene and took the man to hospitial.

Officers investigating the case have been carrying out door to door inquires. They have been asking home owners for Ring doorbell and CCTV footage to assist with the invesigation

His injuries are not deemed life-threatening. No arrest. Anyone with information is aked to call police on 101, quoting 5071/1Feb