Man rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after attack near to Northala Fields in Northolt

February 1, 2021
Police have launched an investigation following an assault at 5.15pm on 1 Feburary 2021. The attack took place on  Kensington Road #Northolt.

 

A 27-year-old man was found  collapsed on the pavement suffering a head injury. London Ambualnce service treated the man at the scene and took the man to hospitial.

Officers investigating the case have been carrying out door to door inquires. They have been  asking home owners for Ring doorbell  and CCTV footage to assist with the invesigation

 

His injuries are not deemed life-threatening. No arrest. Anyone with information  is aked to  call police on 101, quoting 5071/1Feb

