Cash Boost For Schools COVID-19 Catch Up

Today, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced a £700 million cash boost for schools as pupils return to face-to-face education on March 8th.

The funding is on top of the £1 billion investment announced last June as a COVID-19 catch up fund, to support students who have had their education disrupted by the pandemic and school closures.

It has been welcomed by Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, who has been contacted by pupils and staff from schools across the constituency with their concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on local children’s education. Caroline has kept in touch with all educational providers and made representations to the Department for Education on their behalf.

Caroline commented:

“It has been hard to see the impact of school closures on children and young people across the Gosport Constituency. I know our local teachers have made incredible efforts to support students learning at home but we need to ensure that the necessary support is in place as schools reopen.

“I am hopeful that this funding will support educational providers and students in the coming months.”

The new package will focus on a range of measures from expanding one-to-one and small group tutoring to supporting summer provision in secondary schools. The most disadvantaged students in early years settings will benefit, as will state primary and secondary schools through a one-off Recovery Premium. Through this Premium, the average primary school will receive an extra £6,000 and average secondary school around £22,000 for summer provisions and extra clubs and activities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“Teachers and parents have done a heroic job with home schooling, but we know the classroom is the best place for our children to be.

“When schools re-open and face to face education resumes on 8 March, our next priority will be ensuring no child is left behind as a result of the learning they have lost over the past year.

“This extensive programme of catch-up funding will equip teachers with the tools and resources they need to support their pupils, and give children the opportunities they deserve to learn and fulfil their potential.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Our package of measures will deliver vital support to the children and young people who need it most, making sure everyone has the same opportunity to fulfil their potential no matter their background.

“I know that longer-term support over the length of this parliament will be vital to ensure children make up for lost learning. Our Education Recovery Commissioner, Sir Kevan Collins, will be engaging with teachers, school and college leaders and families over the coming weeks and months to develop our longer term plans.”