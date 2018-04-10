A Gravesend man responsible for a frenzied knife assault in a Maidstone flat has been jailed for nine years.

Leon Samuel attacked two men in a property near the town centre, leaving his victims suffering multiple injuries. The 46-year-old had attended the Westree Court address after a night out and grabbed the weapon from a knife block during an altercation.

The incident happened during the early hours of 26 October 2020. One of his victims became trapped on a balcony as he tried to flee to safety. Samuel was heard to repeatedly scream ‘I will kill you’, before the man was stabbed several times. The second victim was injured while trying to prevent Samuel reaching the balcony. When he attempted to restrain him, he suffered deep lacerations to his arms.

Samuel was seen looking around for other weapons to continue the assault, which only came to an end when witnesses pulled him away and made him leave the flat. He fled the scene towards East Farleigh train station where he boarded a train heading to Strood. Officers searching for him made checks at several addresses of known associates and Samuel, of Albert Murray Close, Gravesend handed himself in the following day.

He pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He was sentenced on Friday 5 March 2021.

Detective Sergeant Jim Farley of West Kent CID said: ‘Had other people who were in the flat not bravely intervened it is entirely possible that Samuel’s actions would have led to fatal injuries. It was a ferocious and frenzied assault which has left one of the victims with long term injuries and scarring. Violent crimes such as these can also have a long-term impact on victims’ mental health and wellbeing. The distress and anxiety caused is often profound. I have absolutely no doubt Samuel poses a danger to the public and welcome this sentence, which ensures he will be in prison for the foreseeable future.’