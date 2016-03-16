Police are renewing appeals for help to find a man who has been missing for more than a week

Marius Aionesei, 34, who is from the Canning Town area, was last seen at home at approximately 18:00hrs on Saturday, 27 March.

He was reported missing the following day by housemates. Marius’s disappearance is out of character and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Marius, who is Romanian by birth, is described as of average height and of medium build, with dark brown hair. He wears glasses. It is not known what he might be wearing.

A number of enquiries have been carried out to find Marius but it is not known where he may have travelled to. Officers are urging him to make contact.

Anyone who has seen Marius, or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7194/28Mar.