A man has been sentenced after ramming two police vehicles and assaulting officers after they implemented a reinforced stop in Enfield

Lewis Lloyd, 27 of Weir Hall Road, Tottenham was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment on Wednesday, 7 April at Wood Green Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to 12 offences at an earlier hearing.

PC Katie Dennell, from the Met’s Operation Venice team, said: “The actions of this man were both dangerous to himself and also others around him. It was clear he would do anything to avoid arrest. He had total disregard for the safety of others including both police and members of the public.”

On Saturday, 16 January at 23:30hrs, officers from Operation Venice, were patrolling along Hertford Road, near Bullsmore Lane in Enfield. Intelligence suggested a black Audi, which was just ahead of them – stationary at red lights – was displaying false plates.

The crews of two police vehicles then implemented a reinforced stop, a pre-emptive manoeuvre performed by specially trained police drivers to prevent pursuits. They had effectively boxed him in. The driver of the Audi, Lloyd, then repeatedly rammed his vehicle at both police vehicles in an attempt to escape. He continually reversed and accelerated causing his wheels to spin and smoke. As a result of these actions, bodywork damage was caused to both police vehicles involved.

Three officers then got out of their vehicles and attempted to detain Lloyd, who was still trying to flee in his vehicle.

Lloyd got out of his car and was Tasered several times by officers but this failed to subdue him, he was also sprayed with PAVA spray but this also had little effect on him. Lloyd then proceeded to strip off his coat and T-shirt, leaving him bare chested. He released a large Pitbull type dog from the vehicle which then attempted to bite the officers. This also had to be Tasered.

Lloyd fled across Hertford Road, running into Mollison Avenue whilst being pursued by officers. He approached a vehicle and shouted at the driver to get out, before grabbing hold of him and attempting to pull him out of the car. The victim was held in by his seatbelt. Lloyd then proceeded to put both of his legs into the car and sit on the male victim, with his feet close to the pedals.

Officers approached the vehicle and told the driver to turn off his ignition. They then managed to detain and arrest Lloyd. During the apprehension all three officers sustained injuries.

Lloyd was searched and he was found in possession of 23 wraps of Class A drugs and cash. Ten self-seal bags of cannabis were located in the front foot-well of the Audi.

Following his detention, checks on the car showed it was stolen by means of a knifepoint robbery on 8 December 2020 from the Bethnal Green area.

Once in custody, Lloyd was asked to provide a sample of saliva for a Class A drug analysis, he refused to do so. He was charged the same day with the following:

Three counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, assault with intent to commit robbery; handling stolen goods; dangerous driving; use a vehicle without insurance; possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine); possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis); failing to cooperate with a preliminary test – motor vehicle offence; failing to provide a sample of saliva for a Class A drug test and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

The dog was seized under Section One of the Dangerous Dogs Act.