A further 53 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, taking the UK’s coronavirus death toll to 126,980

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Thursday, 3,030 more positive tests were registered in the UK.

The UK has had a total of 4,370,321 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

The sister of a man who died from a blood clot on the brain after having the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine says she “strongly believes” people should keep having the Covid jab.

Neil Astles, 59, a solicitor from Warrington, Cheshire, died on Sunday. He was vaccinated on 17 March.

Pharmacist Alison Astles told the BBC that doctors were “99.9% sure” the clot was due to the jab.

But she said he was “extraordinarily unlucky” and the risk was “very low”.

On Wednesday, UK vaccine advisers recommended healthy under-30s in the UK should be offered an alternative Covid vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab due to the evidence linking it to rare blood clots.

The Philippines and Australia have become the latest countries to limit the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in younger people.

The Philippines says only those over 60 will receive the jab. Australia will give those under 50 the Pfizer vaccine instead.

It follows findings in Europe that in extremely rare cases AstraZeneca’s jab might be linked to blood clots.

Both the Philippines and Australia are facing delays in their inoculation programmes.