Officers at Kent Police will be out in force supporting a nationwide road safety campaign focusing on two wheels.

The two-week campaign from the National Police Chiefs’ Council starts on Monday 12 April. It will see officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Special Constabulary at Kent Police speaking with cyclists and motorcyclists about the dangers of not having the correct skills, knowledge and protective equipment to ride safely.

Officers will also be looking to improve rider behaviour and educate those who ride e-scooters of the law surrounding these vehicles.

E-scooters are classed as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), which means they are treated as motor vehicles and subject to the same legal requirements.

Chief Inspector Elena Hall, Head of Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Enforcing the law is business as usual for us but we welcome opportunities like this to help further promote road safety messages.

‘We work regularly with partner agencies including Kent and Medway councils, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Highways England to keep the county’s roads safe. Our officers will be looking out for anyone on two wheels who is riding in a careless or dangerous manner over the next two weeks.

‘It’s our priority to keep riders and other road users safe and officers will also be looking to raise awareness among motorists about how to improve road safety.’