CCTV has captured the horrifying moment an elderly man was kicked in the legs and brought to the ground as he was heading to do his supermarket shop

A man, wearing a grey hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and a black mask can be seen walking into Morrisons, Eastwood. As he headed over to the entrance, he approached an elderly man collecting a basket and kicked him in the legs.

The victim was knocked off his feet and fell heavily to the ground, and a number of employees and shoppers who saw the incident checked to see if the man was okay.Following the brief, but frightening, ordeal, the man in the grey hoodie walked out of the entrance and into the main part of the shop.

The incident took place at 2.40pm on Monday 29 March 2021, and less than a minute later, he was seen leaving the supermarket.

PCSO Peter Keeley, who is investigating the incident, said: “We received a report that a man had been kicked and knocked on to the floor, and upon visiting the supermarket we were able to review this quite shocking CCTV footage.

“The elderly man was simply going about his food shop and to have this happen to him is absolutely unacceptable.

“As part of the neighbourhood policing team, we’re dedicated to listening to our communities, responding to reports and concerns and acting upon information we receive, and we would reassure people that officers will investigate wherever such a report is made and our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“We’re keen to identify the man in grey and would urge anyone who recognises him or anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 483 of 1 April 2021.