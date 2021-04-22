Witnesses sought following sexual assault in Banstead park

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman was sexually assaulted in Nork Park in Banstead Wednesday (14 April).

The woman was running through the wooded area of the park around 8.30am when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and assaulted her before trying to pull her leggings down.

The woman managed to push him away and he ran off.

The suspect is described as around 6ft 1 tall, of a thin build and was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms and a black fabric face covering right up to his eyes. He also spoke with an Irish accent.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ben Kirby said: Incidents of this nature are obviously a cause for concern, and we would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the man is identified and arrested as soon as possible. We are also providing specialist support to the victim, who has understandably been left extremely shaken as a result of her ordeal.

If you were in the area at the time, and saw a man of the description above acting suspiciously, or you have any other information, please get in touch with us straightaway.”

If you can help, or if you have any dashcam footage from the area at the time, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45210040446 via:

Webchat on their website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.