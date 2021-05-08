Emergency crews scrambled to incident on the 12th floor of Portsmouth Tower block

Fire crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Eastleightand Portchester have been scrambled to tackle a blaze that is understood to have broken out on the 12th floor of Portsmouth Tower block. Crews were called at around 7.40 pm to Pickwick House on Wingfield Street on the Charles Dicken Estate on Saturday evening and then returned at around 9.40pm

A number of resources have been sent to the high-rise building. the 12th floor is understood to contain the community room, laundrette, and scooter store area.

Hampshire and Isle of wight Fire and Rescue have confirmed that they are dealing with an incident at the tower block and have people to avoid the area.

More to Follow