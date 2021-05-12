A driver who rammed a police car as he tried to get away from officers in Ashford has been jailed

Cameron McGlaughlin admitted dangerous driving when he appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 19 April 2021.

The 22-year-old, of Hither Field, Charing, was jailed for 18 months at the same court on Friday 7 May and disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.

Officers from Ashford’s Local Policing Team saw McGlaughlin’s uninsured Audi A4 driving along Kingsnorth Road, Ashford shortly before 6pm on Sunday 14 March 2021.

They illuminated their patrol car’s blue lights to stop him but he drove off at up to 70mph in a 30mph zone.

He continued to drive at above the speed limit in Beaver Lane, Brookfield Road and Chart Road before going around the wrong side of a roundabout.

Officers followed him into Magazine Road, but he reversed his car into their vehicle, before making off again and driving through a set of red traffic lights.

He went through another roundabout on the wrong side before getting out of the car in Heathfield Road. Officers chased him and arrested him.

PC Tania Richardson, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘McGlaughlin’s reckless driving could very easily have caused a serious collision and harmed other road users.

‘He showed no consideration for the welfare of the two officers in the patrol car which he rammed as he tried to evade arrest. Their persistence in tracking and arresting him shows our commitment to bringing to justice dangerous drivers and those who threaten our officers’ safety.’