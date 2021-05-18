A Stafford man has been jailed after pleading guilty to supplying heroin in the town

Simon McGuirk, also known as Simon Vella, aged 51, was jailed for three years at Stafford Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin.

The court heard that officers executed a warrant at the home address of 51-year-old McGuirk in Stone Road at 7.40am on 26 September 2019.

McGuirk was detained and arrested. A search of the property revealed class A drugs, mobile phones, cash, and drugs paraphernalia.

Officers from Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team seized crack cocaine, fifteen small packages of heroin, a bag of amphetamines and cannabis vegetation and resin.

The drugs seized were valued at just under £500.

Sergeant Tom Fotherby, of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These drugs were for supply and not just personal use.

“We welcome information about drug dealing in our communities and will continue to bring offenders before the courts.”

To report crime or drug dealing in your community please contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or via social media, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.