Four men have been charged after being arrested at a pre-planned protest in Dover

Around 60 people took part in a gathering in the town centre and along the seafront on Saturday 29 May 2021.

Kent Police officers attended to ensure the protest remained peaceful and any disruption to the community and local businesses was kept to a minimum.

The following men were arrested during the event:

David Shannon, 30, of Seaview Road, Gillingham, who has since been charged with wilfully obstructing a highway.

Jordan Ellis, 28, of Second Avenue in Dursley, Gloucestershire, was charged with wilfully obstructing a highway and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Steven Tipple, 42, of Boswell Drive, Coventry, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

George Jenson, 31, of Amherst Drive, Orpington, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Mr Shannon, Mr Ellis and Mr Tipple have all been bailed to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 June.

Mr Jenson appeared there on Monday 31 May and was bailed to attend Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 June.