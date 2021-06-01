Assault and criminal damage charges have been authorised against a man who is alleged to have abused Kent Police officers in Rochester High Street

The officers were responding to concerns from members of the public about a man behaving in an anti-social manner in the high street at around 1.40pm on 30 May 2021.

Police approached a suspect, who is said to have used racist words to verbally abuse them and Kevin Ward, 45 and of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

While in custody he was further charged with criminal damage to a cell, assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening words to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

Mr Ward appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 1 June 2021 where he was bailed to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on 2 July 2021.