Three hour delays reported after ferry passenger makes threats to jump overboard in Portsmouth ferry terminal drama

Three Hour delays after person threaten to jump off Wightlink Ferry whilst in Port at Portsmouth Harbour An ongoing incident involving the Police at Wightlink’s Portsmouth Gunwharf terminal is causing massive disruption this morning (Thursday), with the cross-Solent operator already advising of three-hour delays. Coastguard rescue teams in Drysuits could be seen arriving at the Ferry terminal just after 4am after being scrambled treats from Portsmouth and Hillhead attended whilst specialist from the Police spoke to the person who had made the threat to jump moments before the ferry was about to depart.

Hampshire Constabulary over Twitter has been asking people to avoid the terminal area and confirm that travel to the Island will be disrupted. It is unclear at this stage what exactly has prompted the emergency response, but Wightlink says it is customer-related.

It’s understood that the 03:00 sailing from Portsmouth failed to operate with the last ferry arriving in port – the Victoria of Wight – at just before 02:00. Those travelling to any from the Island should prepare for significant disruption throughout this morning and potentially for the rest of the day. Wightlink advised that the Portsmouth-Fishbourne service has been suspended until further notice. Customers are being asked not to arrive until notified.

The incident has caused Islanders and tourists alike several hours of delays. Wightlink have yet to issue updated guidance for passengers but an update is expected shortly. Despite the incident having been ‘resolved’, Wightlink has announced that their service between Fishbourne and Portsmouth is to remain suspended – although no indication has so far been given as to how long. A Wightlink spokesperson said: “All customers booked on this route today are likely to be affected. “We will keep them informed through email this morning.”