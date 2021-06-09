Witnesses are being sought after a group of teenagers reported an assault in Chartham, near Canterbury

Shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 1 June 2021 it was reported that the victims, a group of six teenagers, were socialising by the River Stour when a larger group of around 15 people approached them asking for cigarettes.

It was reported that the belongings of the victims including mobile phones were then thrown into the river and damaged. Two boys and two girls were assaulted. A wallet containing cash and cards was also taken.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who offered help to the victims afterwards.

Anyone with information regarding the disturbance should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/95217/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.