Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of items from Wembley Stadium, which were intended to be used to allow people to have unauthorised access to the stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

Yusaf Amin 18 of Clifford Road, Newham and Dalha Mohamad 18 of Anglian Road, Waltham Forest were charged with theft via postal requisition.

They are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.