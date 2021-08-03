A teenager has been given a community order for their part in a fire at St Joseph’s Catholic School in Malmesbury last year.

Jordan Tadd, 18, of Tanners Walk, Twerton, pleaded guilty to arson at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (28/07).

He was given a community order, where he is required to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as being made to pay a victim surcharge and ordered to pay costs.

On 18 October, two fire crews from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service and one from Tetbury attended a fire at an outbuilding of the school on Holloway which housed school playing equipment, which was all destroyed at a cost of more than £20,000 to the school.

Following enquiries and examining CCTV, Tadd was invited for interview.

Sgt Kate Smith, of the Royal Wootton Bassett Community Policing Team, said: “This is a positive result and comes from the tireless work of our officers to identify those involved and secure a charge.

“Understandably, this cause a lot of community concern at the time and we hope that by securing a sentence will go some way to addressing this.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people of the danger of fire and the serious consequences of a senseless act.”