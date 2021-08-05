Woman in her 40’s stood at bus stop killed after being hit by an ambulance

Police appealing for witnesses after a single-vehicle collision involving a South East Coast Ambulance vehicle and a pedestrian on Brighton Road in Redhill this morning (5 August).
Officers attended alongside paramedics and the fire service at around 9.20am. Sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, a 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from officers.
Brighton Road is currently closed northbound and officers remain at the scene.
If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us quoting reference number P21168441 via:
- Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk
- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
- Calling us on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.